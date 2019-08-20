Advertising
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg recall first meeting on Strictly
The professional dancers are preparing to meet this year’s celebrities for the first time.
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have exchanged emotional messages a year to the day since they were paired up on Strictly Come Dancing.
The couple, who this month announced they are moving in together, waltzed through to the final but were beaten to the Glitterball Trophy by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.
Shortly after the final they announced they were romantically involved, and this year embarked on their touring The Joe & Dianne Show.
Buswell, 30, said she was excited to begin a “new chapter” with another dance partner.
On Twitter she wrote: “So on another note this time last year I met @Joe_Sugg let’s start a new chapter how exciting I’m about to meet my future dance partner !!!! I’m soooo excited.”
YouTube star Sugg, 27, said: “Today is the first day of the pros meeting the celebs on @bbcstrictly!
“Soo so excited for you all! Hope today goes brilliantly.”
This year’s professional dancers also shared their excitement at being matched with a star.
Aljaz Skorjanec, who is married to fellow professional Janette Manrara, was paired up with BBC newsreader Kate Silverton last year.
The Slovenian dancer wrote on Twitter: “Today we meet the Celebs! @bbcstrictly Getttt innn :)”
Welsh professional Amy Dowden, who was paired up with Danny John-Jules, also posted a message on Twitter.
“Such an exciting day today,” she said.
Former Coronation Street star and Strictly superfan Catherine Tyldesley said she was scared to find out who her professional partner would be.
She said: “Eeeeek! We meet the pros today… I think I’m gonna be too Starstruck to dance!!!!!”
She added the hashtag #inawe.
YouTuber Saffron Barker, the second social media star to join the show after Sugg, also admitted she was nervous in a post to Twitter.
She said: “Good morning all!! Very nervous and excited as we meet the pro’s today for the very first time ahh!!
“THIS IS GONNA BE SO FUN”
South African dancer Motsi Mabuse, 38, the older sister of Strictly professional Oti, also joins Strictly this year as a judge, replacing Dame Darcey Bussell.
