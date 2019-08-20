Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal tells new contestants: ‘Your journey starts now’

Former stars of The Great British Bake Off have welcomed a “baker’s dozen” of new contestants onto the Channel 4 show.

Rahul Mandal, Kim-Joy Hewlett and Candice Brown are among the slew of former contenders wishing the 13 amateur bakers luck ahead of their Bake Off tent debut.

The Great British Bake Off cast 2019, (left to right) Phil, Helena, Alice, David, Henry, Dan, Michael, Michelle, Jamie, Steph, Amelia, Priya and Rosie (C4/Love Productions/PA)

This year’s line-up includes a student, an HGV driver, a shop assistant and a part-time waiter.

It is the show’s youngest ever and is comprised of 13 bakers rather than the usual 12.

Mandal, who triumphed in last year’s finale, said on Twitter: “Such a wonderful bakers dozen! Can’t wait to see their creations in (the) tent.

“A very welcome to you all. (Dear bakers, the secret is out now..and your journey starts now! Good luck)”

Candice Brown, who won the seventh series, shared an image of the new contestants to Twitter, writing: “Hi team!!!!!! Welcome to the bake off familyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Hewlett, who lost to Mandal in the tense finale, told fans to expect an “emotional rollercoaster”.

She wrote on Twitter: “OMG!!! Welcome to the Bake Off family everybody – and I can’t wait to watch you, root for you and feel the emotional rollercoaster through you all over again!!

“Congrats for getting on, you’ve all done amazing already!”

Ruby Bhogal was named joint runner-up alongside Hewlett in last year’s final.

She said: “Realised I’ve dropped off the face of Twitter earth and not tweeted in a lifetime but this felt a worthy cause for a comeback because YOU GUYS, LOOK!!

“So bloody eggscited for next week – welcome to the family new bakers.”

Judge Paul Hollywood shared an image of the new contestants, writing on Twitter: “Morning X, Meet the cast of Bake Off 2019… all starts next Tuesday”

New contestants James Finn and Michelle Evans-Fecci shared their excitement on social media.

“Absolutely mental I still can’t believe it!” said Finn.

Evans-Fecci wrote: “Secrets out!! I’m in this years Bake Off! Still can’t believe it, dreams can come true. Never give up”

Previously contestants also voiced their excitement at the new series.

Tom Hetherington, who appeared in series eight, said: “Ah! Welcome to the #BakeOff fam you guys! Enjoy the ride”

The popular show left the BBC for its terrestrial TV rival in 2017.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on August 27 at 8pm.