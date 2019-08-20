All the times ‘die’ was in James Bond movie titles

The new James Bond film will be the fourth in the franchise with death in the title.

No Time To Die follows a string of movies with the Grim Reaper lurking in the name.

Live And Let Die (1973)

Roger Moore with producers Albert R Broccoli (right) and Harry Saltzman (left) (PA)

The first Bond film to star Roger Moore as the spy with the licence to kill shows 007 investigating the murders of three fellow agents when he finds himself a target.

While evading assassins to track down Kananga (Yaphet Kotto), who is co-ordinating a global threat using tonnes of self-produced heroin, he he meets tarot card reader Solitaire, played by Jane Seymour.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Pierce Brosnan starred in the 1997 film (Michael Stephens/PA)

Advertising

Pierce Brosnan’s second outing as Bond sees the spy take on media mogul Elliot Carver, played by Jonathan Pryce, who will stop at nothing in his efforts to spread his news empire to every country around the world.

Bond must travel to China to stop him fuelling the flames of war, where he gets the help of Chinese secret agent Wai Lin, played by Michelle Yeoh.

Die Another Day (2002)

Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry (PA)

Advertising

Brosnan’s last film finds Bond captured by North Korean agents and forced to serve a gruelling prison sentence, convinced he was betrayed by someone in his own agency.

After he escapes from custody he travels to Cuba in pursuit of the agent who put him behind bars and meets NSA agent Jinx, played by Halle Berry, as he investigates the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul who is funding the development of an international space weapon.

No Time To Die (2020)

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

Thought to be Daniel Craig’s final film as 007, very little is known about the upcoming movie but it has been confirmed it will find Bond out of active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

The mission turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film shares a title with an episode of Columbo from 1992, a Ghanaian film from 2006 about a hearse driver in want of a wife, and most significantly with a 1958 film set in North Africa during the Second World War, which was produced by Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, the co-founder of Eon Productions, which makes Bond films, and directed by Terence Young, who made Dr No, From Russia With Love and Thunderball.