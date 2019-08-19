Strictly stars share group photos as rehearsals get under way

Strictly Come Dancing stars Jamie Laing and Michelle Visage have shared the first group shots of this year’s contestants.

The images shared to social media show rehearsals getting under way for the new series of the BBC dance competition.

Reality TV star Laing posted a snap of the group on Instagram, with the caption: “And so it begins #strictly.”

US star Visage shared a similar image, writing: “DAY 1 of @bbcstrictly rehearsals and we smashed it!….. Kinda…… CAN’T WAIT FOR MORE!

“Love you ALL! #strictly @iamchrisramsey you were a great partner!”

Catherine Tyldesley, who is one of the 15 stars who will be vying for the Glitterball, shared a picture of her in brightly coloured work-out clothes.

“First day of group rehearsals… too much??” she asked.

This year’s line-up also includes veteran TV broadcaster Anneka Rice, former rower James Cracknell and Paralympian Will Bayley.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back as hosts, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be back as judges.

Motsi Mabuse, sister of Strictly professional Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the panel.