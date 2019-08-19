Stars you probably forgot have won Rear of the Year over the decades

Amanda Holden and Sir Andy Murray are the latest in a long line of recipients of the light-hearted Rear of the Year prize.

But can you remember some of these previous champions of the accolade celebrating the shapely behinds of celebrities?

Barbara Windsor (PA)

Dame Barbara Windsor was the first winner of the title back in 1976, when it was known as Bottom of the Year and was a one-off event.

Suzi Quatro (PA)

Several years later, after Rear of the Year became an annual event, pop star Suzi Quatro won the award in 1982.

Michael Barrymore and Anneka Rice (PA)

In 1986, Michael Barrymore became the first male winner of the prize alongside broadcaster Anneka Rice.

Advertising

Sarah Lancashire (PA)

Actress Sarah Lancashire rocked an excellent pair of jeans when she won the top bottom award in 1993.

Carol Smillie and Frank Skinner (PA)

TV presenter Carol Smillie and comedian Frank Skinner looked thrilled in 1998 when they claimed the award together.

Advertising

Denise Van Outen (PA)

Actress and presenter Denise van Outen was named Rear of the Year in 1999 alongside singer Robbie Williams, who was sadly absent from the photocall.

Charlotte Church (PA)

Singer Charlotte Church was just 16 when she was crowned the winner in 2002. She later spoke of her regret at accepting the prize at such a young age.

Nell McAndrew (PA)

Model Nell McAndrew almost drew more attention to her back than her backside when she bagged the award in 2005.

Russell Watson (PA)

Opera singer Russell Watson was the 2009 male winner of the prize, alongside singer and actress Rachel Stevens.

Anton du Beke and Carol Vorderman (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke was delighted to win Rear of the Year alongside TV’s Carol Vorderman in 2011.

Kym Marsh (PA)

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh was named the woman with the best bottom in Britain in 2015.