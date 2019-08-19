Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock split after six years of marriage

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have split after six years of marriage.

The actors – who have two children together – announced their separation in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts.

Hunger Games star Claflin said on his Instagram story: “Laura and I have decided to legally separate.

“We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together.

Screengrab from Sam Claflin Instagram Story (Sam Claflin Instagram)

“We won’t be commenting on this further.

“Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time.”

The message was signed: “Both of us x.”

Advertising

Haddock uploaded the same post to her own account.

Claflin and Haddock, who are both 33, started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013.

They share two children – son Pip, three, and daughter Margot, one.