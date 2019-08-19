Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling

Justin Bieber has called for Ryan Gosling to return to the big screen with a new film.

The singer, who has previously discussed his love of The Notebook, which stars Gosling and Rachel McAdams, showed some love for his fellow Canadian on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of him in a blue tuxedo, he wrote: “It’s about time we get another movie from the man, the legend Ryan Gosling.”

Bieber’s wife Hailey backed the demand, commenting: “Truth.”

Gosling’s last film was First Man in 2018, in which he played the astronaut Neil Armstrong.

It is not yet known what his next project will be but last month he and partner Eva Mendes, with whom he shares two daughters, added a new member to their family.

The couple, who have been together since they met during filming of A Place Beyond The Pines in 2011, adopted a new dog called Lucho.

Advertising

Mendes shared a photo of the new arrival on Instagram, writing: “Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork.

“If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home. If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit.

“All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanise.”