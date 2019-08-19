Menu

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite for guitar lesson

The pair co-starred in the Potter films from 2001 to 2011.

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton have reunited for a guitar lesson.

An image shared on Felton’s Instagram shows the pair sitting together, with the actress clutching a guitar.

Quick learner x

Felton, 31, appears to be explaining something about Watson’s grip.

“Quick learner x,” he captioned the shot.

The pair shared the screen in the film series based on JK Rowling’s novels from 2001 until 2011.

Watson, 29, starred as Hermione Granger and Felton played Draco Malfoy.

