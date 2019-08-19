Daniel Craig murder mystery to premiere at London Film Festival

Daniel Craig’s new movie Knives Out will have its European premiere at this year’s London Film Festival.

The film – written and directed by Rian Johnson and also starring Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Katherine Langford and Christopher Plummer – will be this year’s American Express Gala screening.

Knives Out is described as being a “modern take on a classic whodunit” with Johnson paying tribute to Agatha Christie in a murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.

Renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, and Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Johnson said: “I’m thrilled to be screening Knives Out at the BFI London Film Festival.

“This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunit. It’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s golden age.”

BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “With Knives Out, Rian Johnson has crafted a devilishly clever and wickedly entertaining new crime caper.

“As with his previous work, Johnson brings immense erudition and passion for the conventions of the genre he’s working in, but always makes something entirely his own.

“This is impeccably designed, with writing that keeps you guessing to the final moments and his extraordinary cast are at their arch and compelling best.

“Knives Out is a whodunit, as sharp as the blade that killed the patriarch at the heart of the film and we are overjoyed to present the European premiere as our principle partner, American Express’s Gala.”

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express takes place from October 2 to October 13.

The Knives Out premiere will be on October 8.

The film, from Lionsgate and MRC, will be released across the UK on November 27.