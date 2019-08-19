BGT’s Colin Thackery unveils bucket list at Waterloo

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery unveiled his bucket list on a huge billboard at Waterloo station as he geared up for the release of his debut album.

The war veteran, who at 89 is the oldest solo artist to sign their first record deal, will be unveiling Love Changes Everything next month.

To mark the occasion his list of the things he still wants to achieve were displayed at Waterloo.

Colin Thackery at Waterloo (Colin Thackery)

The bucket list includes having a number one album, a suit From Savile Row, dinner with family at a posh restaurant, a trip to the Highlands and a visit to the Menin Gate and Ypres War Graves in Belgium.

The pensioner said he also fancied a “rugby day out”.

The Chelsea Pensioner, who lost part of his hearing fighting in the Korean War, was a fan favourite on the talent show.

He moved the audience to tears with his renditions of Wind Beneath My Wings, We’ll Meet Again and Love Changes Everything.

All three songs will be on his album, which is set for release on September 20 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War on September 3.