Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

Heidi Klum has given fans a peek at her wedding ring after tying the knot with Tom Kaulitz.

The German supermodel and the rock musician officially married earlier this year in a secret ceremony in the US, but exchanged vows again in Capri, Italy, this month.

On Sunday, Klum, 46, posted pictures on Instagram showing her lounging on a boat. In one, she is flashing her simple gold wedding band at the camera.

Klum and Kaulitz, 29, got engaged on Christmas Eve last year after going public with their romance earlier in 2018.

Earlier this month, she shared a picture from their nuptials. It showed the couple kissing against the backdrop of a yacht adorned with flowers and garlands.

The model was previously married to British singer-songwriter Seal, who she has three children with.