Channel 4 series lifts lid on former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre

Channel 4 has commissioned a series charting the career and cultural influence of former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

The series will examine how the “revered and reviled” paper shaped the politics and attitudes of Middle England.

Delivered in three parts, The World According To Paul Dacre will feature the newspaperman himself revealing his approach to the biggest stories of the past 25 years.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His tenure spanned the deaths of Stephen Lawrence and Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as the premiership of Tony Blair.

Channel 4’s head of factual, Danny Horan, said: “The question of whether Paul Dacre and the Daily Mail have set or reflected the mood of the nation over the last quarter of a century is asked all too often. For the first time, we will ask Paul Dacre himself.

“This will be an iconic history series that will reveal how our most revered and reviled newspaper shaped Britain.

“Everything we thought we knew is about to be turned on its head.”

The series will consist of three hour-long episodes broadcast on Channel 4.

Director James Rogan said: “In his first ever extended TV interview, Paul’s story will be framed by the significant historic events that were reported, forming a fascinating insight into the world according to Paul Dacre.”