Kylie Minogue to perform on Strictly Come Dancing

Kylie Minogue will perform at the series opening of Strictly Come Dancing.

The show’s professional dancers will perform alongside the pop star as she delivers a medley of her hits.

Minogue is set to start the series with a bang along with Oscar-winning songwriter Mark Ronson.

Kylie Minogue will perform alongside the Strictly professionals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Australian singer is due to give fans a taste of some of her biggest hits in a special medley planned for the opening of Strictly’s 17th series.

Celebrity contestants will also dance for the first time at the spectacular ceremony, which will see new judge Motsi Mabuse take centre stage on the BBC show.

The sister of professional Oti Mabuse will join Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas as the new series gets under way.

A group dance is planned for the arrival of the celebrities, with music provided by Ronson and Grammy Award-winning Yebba.