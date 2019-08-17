Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea having ‘too much fun’ during reunion

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have been having “too much fun” together on a visit to Ireland

They were voted the favourite couple in this year’s ITV2 competition, and have been getting to know each other more since leaving the villa.

Amber and Greg have enjoyed treating themselves on the visit, indulging in a plush meal, scenic walks and a romantic boat ride.

They appear to be having fun in videos posted to their Instagram accounts, with Greg performing a joking topless dance and making his partner listen to Uptown Girl.

Despite sharing their experiences online, they have said they are having too much fun in real life to care much for social media.

Greg said: “Do you want to tell the world how bad we are at Instagram?

“We forget to take photos because we’re having too much fun.”

Bit windy in Ireland today? ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4vzf0jDshb — Greg O’Shea (@GOSofficialpage) August 17, 2019

Amber added: “We have too much fun so we forget to do photographs acceptable for Instagram.”

Reunited after claiming the £50,000 prize on Love Island, they appear to be happily bonding outside the villa.

Greg said they were “too excited to see each other”.