Suits in nod to the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘really good’ new life

The Duchess of Sussex’s former TV show has made an affectionate quip about her new life as a royal.

Meghan, 38, shot to fame in her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US legal drama.

The show follows the fortunes of a fictional New York City law firm and starred Meghan from its launch in 2011 until her final episode in 2018.

In an episode of the latest series, Rachel’s on-screen husband Mike Ross was asked by another character how she is doing.

Actor Patrick J Adams has also left the show but returned as Mike for the final series.

“If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” he replied.

Suits tweeted a clip of the episode, with the caption: “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well.”

Advertising

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

Viewers loved the line.

One, @gericsl, wrote on Twitter: “She turned out pretty good! That line was brilliant!”

Another, @Havenprincess, wrote: “That line was too cute.”

Advertising

And @angelathompson5 said: “We know she’s married to our UK prince charming.”

In the show, Mike and Rachel had got married before moving to Seattle.

Meghan announced she was quitting the legal drama shortly after getting engaged to the Duke of Sussex.

Adams was among the Suits stars to attend her royal wedding.