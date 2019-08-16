Miley Cyrus drops emotional new song after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus pours her heart out about a break up in a new song, released days after confirming her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The mid-tempo track, shared by the US pop star on social media, is called Slide Away and includes references to drug and alcohol use.

She sings: “I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whisky and pills.”

In the reflective song, she appears to refer to a break up in the lyrics: “Once upon a time, it was made for us. Woke up one day, it had turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost. So it’s time to let it go.”

The star also sings about moving on and not being “who I used to be”.

Cyrus, 26, and actor Hemsworth, 29, confirmed at the weekend that they had parted ways after less than a year of marriage.

The singer’s representative told People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Cyrus later posted a cryptic message about changing on Instagram.

Sharing images of herself with a mountain range in the background, she said: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.”

Hunger Games star Hemsworth posted on Instagram that he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of dating on and off.