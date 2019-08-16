Love Island’s Molly-Mae says she and her co-stars are too busy to meet up

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague has said she is struggling to find time to meet up with her co-stars after leaving the villa.

The influencer, who came second in the series with boyfriend Tommy Fury, also denied claims that he will be quitting boxing to focus on a media career.

Molly-Mae told Hits Radio Breakfast that she and Tommy recently went on a double date with fellow finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, “which was really sweet”.

She said: “I think everyone’s just so busy at the moment like couples even struggling to see each other.

“I know Maura and Curtis have been apart for a while. Me and Tommy were apart for a while, so you know, if I’m not even seeing my boyfriend, it’s unrealistic that you can try and like meet up with everyone.

“But I know that when things start to calm down, we’ll probably all start trying to meet up and do things together, because I did make some really good friends in there.”

Asked whether she has left the Love Island WhatsApp group, Molly-Mae said: “Definitely not, I’m still in that group.

“It’s not an active group, I’m not going to lie, there’s not many conversations flowing but I’m still in that group.”

She said it is “definitely not true” that boxer Tommy, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is planning on hanging up his gloves.

“That’s his life, boxing is him through and through, it’s all he knows,” she said.

“It’s his whole life, he could never, ever give it up. He’s going to take a little break, he’s got a very busy few weeks, busy few months, and I think as soon as things calm down, he’ll be straight back in the ring.”

The reality TV personality said that she has got plans to move in with Tommy, as well as a fashion opportunity on the cards.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were runners-up in the ITV2 reality show, behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.