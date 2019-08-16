Channel 5 launches dating show based on class system

Channel 5 is launching a dating programme based on the class system.

Privately educated singles will mingle with working class participants to see if love can cross social divides, in a show with the working title Uptown Downtown Dating.

It is produced by the creators of First Dates, and will see potential couples from different backgrounds matched by experts before being introduced.

Viewers will see gas fitter Jack paired with horse-riding trainee barrister Holly, who worries that the Jack’s mother finds her posh.

Elsewhere, privately educated Sam will attempt to date teacher Amy, who has a taste for drink and kebabs.

The show is due to air on Channel 5 in early September.