Ryan Reynolds recalls first job as newspaper delivery boy
The Hollywood star was speaking as wife Blake Lively gave him a painting depicting the house he grew up in.
Ryan Reynolds has remembered his first job, years before he became a Hollywood star.
The Deadpool actor, 42, shared a snapshot of himself posing next to a painting given to him by wife Blake Lively, 31.
The work of art, by painter Danny Galieote, depicts a paperboy on his rounds.
Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun.
“The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn.
“The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.
“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me.”
He quipped: “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”
Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and are expecting their third child.
