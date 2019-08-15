Menu

Ryan Reynolds recalls first job as newspaper delivery boy

Showbiz

The Hollywood star was speaking as wife Blake Lively gave him a painting depicting the house he grew up in.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has remembered his first job, years before he became a Hollywood star.

The Deadpool actor, 42, shared a snapshot of himself posing next to a painting given to him by wife Blake Lively, 31.

The work of art, by painter Danny Galieote, depicts a paperboy on his rounds.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun.

“The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn.

“The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.

“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me.”

He quipped: “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and are expecting their third child.

