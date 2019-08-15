Olivia Colman to be honoured with icon award at Raindance

Olivia Colman will be hailed as an icon at the Raindance film festival.

The Oscar-winning star of The Favourite will be given the Icon Award at the celebration of independent cinema.

Colman has been credited for her contribution to British film and will be handed the honour ahead of the 27th annual event.

Olivia Colman has swept the latest awards season (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Raindance has reigned over Britain’s independent film scene for 27 years.

“Many of our industry’s most important voices have been amplified because of Raindance, and it remains a place where non-mainstream stories can be told, and where underdogs can flourish.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the recipient of the Raindance Icon Award.”

Elliot Grove has praised Colman’s work (Matt Crossick/PA)

Raindance founder Elliot Grove added: “When faced with a decision of who might receive our inaugural Icon Award and all that it implies, the choice was simple.

“Olivia was on the Raindance jury in 2016, and has been honoured by Raindance’s BIFA award system an incredible four times, most recently winning Best Actress in 2018 for The Favourite.

“Raindance is delighted to celebrate Olivia’s ongoing contribution to UK film.”