Joe Sugg romantically asks Dianne Buswell to move in with him

Joe Sugg has romantically asked girlfriend Dianne Buswell to move in with him.

The Youtube star offered a unique gift to his former Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Sugg presented her with a Lego representation of the couple, who met on the BBC dance show last year, and asked if Buswell would officially move in.

Joe Sugg’s offer was accepted by Dianne Buswell. (Yui Mok/PA)

The Lego figures reflected the couple’s costumes when they performed in Blackpool on Strictly.

Sugg shared a vlog capturing the moment he asked Buswell to live with him.

On the video, he said: “I’ve never officially kind of said do you actually want move with me properly.

“She doesn’t technically live with me.

???? so he has asked me to move in https://t.co/VdJ0ndbHun — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) August 15, 2019

“We’ve never actually said that we are living together.

“I thought I would make it official.”

He then presented her with a note saying “Do you want to move in with me, yes or no? Circle your choice. All my love, Joseph.”

I asked her to move in with me. https://t.co/z4SX7A0H5G Hey Roomie.. ? pic.twitter.com/r53RE8D1Zl — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) August 15, 2019

Along with the note was a wrapped gift containing Lego figures of the couple dressed in their ballroom finery,

Buswell circled “yes” after pretending to reject her partner.

She said: “You’re so cute. I’m going to keep this for the rest of my life.”