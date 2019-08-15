Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy suffers a heart attack

Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has been taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack, his representative said.

The 62-year-old, often called the Godfather Of Goth, experienced shortness of breath before a planned concert in New York City on Tuesday.

Murphy was taken to the city’s Lenox Hill Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Peter Murphy, the former singer for rock band Bauhaus, has been taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack (Gabriel Edvy/PA)

Cardiologist Jason Song said: “He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition.”

Murphy’s family added: “We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before.”

Murphy, who was born in Northampton, had been preparing to perform the remaining dates of his residency at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan.

The concerts have been postponed indefinitely.

It is not the first time Murphy has experienced health problems.

In 2010 he was forced to pull out of a tour over undisclosed health issues and in 2017 postponed a residency in San Francisco after suffering a problem with his vocal cords.

Murphy formed the seminal rock band Bauhaus in 1978 alongside guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bass player David J.

They produced four albums before splitting up in 1983, and another one in 2008 after reuniting for a second time.

Despite their relatively brief time together, Bauhaus proved to have a significant impact on the goth genre, influencing the likes of Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails.

Murphy has also enjoyed a successful solo career, with albums including Should The World Fail To Fall Apart, Deep and Dust.