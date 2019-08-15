Cheryl gives behind-the-scenes look at The Greatest Dancer with Curtis Pritchard

Cheryl has given fans a look behind the scenes at filming for The Greatest Dancer along with Curtis Pritchard.

Singer Cheryl, a dance captain on the BBC One show, posed up a storm in one of the backstage corridors, wearing shiny pink slim-fitting trousers and fluffy pink heels with a chic khaki jacket.

Leaning against the wall in a sultry pose, Love Island star Curtis – who was getting his hair done in his dressing room – was seen through the door in the background, beaming for the camera.

Along with the picture on Instagram, Cheryl wrote: “Oh hi Curtis, don’t mind me @greatestdancer.”

Curtis replied: “@cherylofficial couldn’t resist photo bombing your 10 out of 10 picture x.”

The dance show’s host Alesha Dixon was among those praising her ensemble, writing: “Love this look honey.”

Cheryl, 36, is returning to the dance series alongside fellow dance captains Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, and newcomer Todrick Hall.

Ballroom dancer and reality TV star Curtis, who was in the final of this year’s Love Island, has been recruited as the show’s receptionist.

He will greet contestants and discuss their history with them as they arrive for their auditions.

Filming started last week on the new series, which is expected to air early next year.