Where are The O.C. cast now?

The O.C. ran from 2003 to 2007 and had teenagers all round the world dreaming of a sun-kissed life in southern California.

As stars Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson have reunited for a fleeting photograph in an airport, we look back at where the cast are now.

Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood)

McKenzie rocketed to fame as bad boy with a heart of gold Ryan Atwood and after the show wrapped, he starred in films Johnny Got His Gun, Adventures In The Sin Bin and Decoding Annie Parker.

His next TV role came in police drama Southland, which he starred in for four years before he took on the role of James Gordon in the hit Batman prequel series Gotham, where he met co-star Morena Baccarin.

The pair are now married and have a daughter, Frances, who is three.

Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper)

Barton was just 17 when she became a global star with her role as troubled girl next door Marissa Cooper and Entertainment Weekly named her the It Girl of 2003.

She departed the show in 2006 when Marissa was killed off in a car crash and swiftly became a frequent fixture of tabloid headlines.

In 2009 she was arrested and charged with misdemeanours after police found she was driving over the legal limit and in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

She was also involved in a high profile legal battle with her mother and a subsequent revenge porn court case, in which she filed a restraining order against an ex-partner and his friend who were trying to distribute explicit images of her.

She has also launched a now-defunct fashion website and retail stores and appeared in the music video for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’s song Everybody’s On The Run as well as the St Trinian’s movie and films such as The Assassination, Don’t Fade Away, You And I and Cyberstalker

She appeared on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and is now a cast member of The Hills reboot, New Beginnings.

Adam Brody (Seth Cohen)

After The O.C. wrapped up Brody appeared in movies such as Jennifer’s Body, The Romantics, Scream 4 and Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World and TV shows such as New Girl, The League and Billy & Billie.

Most recently he popped up in superhero comedy Shazam!.

In a teen drama crossover, he is married to Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf, and the pair have a four-year-old daughter called Arlo.

Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts)

Soon after The O.C. finished, Bilson starred in Jumper, where she met Hayden Christensen, who she would go on to date for the next decade and have a child with.

She made intermittent appearances in How I Met Your Mother and then starred as Dr Zoe Hart in comedy Hart Of Dixie, which ran for four years.

She joined the cast of Nashville for a series as Alyssa Green in 2017 and then in 2018 she starred opposite Eddie Cibrian in the short lived comedy Take Two.

Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen)

Gallagher was already a star best known for American Beauty, The Player and While You Were Sleeping when he joined the show as Seth’s father Sandy.

Afterwards he had recurring roles in Californication, Covert Affairs and Rescue Me and appeared in films including Burlesque, Step Up 4: Miami Heat and Hello My Name Is Doris.

He also popped up in The Good Wife, New Girl and Togetherness and has a recurring part in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He currently stars in Grace And Frankie opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Kelly Rowan (Kirsten Cohen)

After leaving behind the role of Seth’s mum, Rowan has had guest roles in CSI: Miami, Castle and Flashpoint.

She has also appeared in TV movies The Good Times Are Killing Me, Cyberbully and Tulips In Spring and had a recurring role in Perception.