Viewers tickled as mix-up sees Corrie’s Robert engaged to two women

Corrie viewers saw the funny side as Robert Preston accidentally got engaged to two women.

Robert (Tristan Gemmill) was already set to wed Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and in the latest instalment of the ITV soap he got engaged to Vicky Jeffries too.

Vicky (Kerri Quinn) is planning to head off abroad and Robert wants to stop her.

As they talk, Vicky spots the ring he had bought for Michelle and assumed it was for her.

"I'd do anything for my fiancee". But who exactly do you mean Robert? ? And how will he sort out the mess he's got himself in? ? Find out Friday.#Corrie #Robert #Michelle pic.twitter.com/RXBZfjtNZZ — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 14, 2019

Viewers thought the mix-up was hilarious.

“Hahahahahaha robert – and i thought my life was complicated,” said one amused fan on Twitter.

“Best part of #corrie tonight was #Robert proposing with #Michelles ring love it. I do love the cobbles good god,” said another.

“Robert will be promising to marry the whole street soon,” said another viewer.

Robert will be promising to marry the whole street soon #Corrie pic.twitter.com/wqbS4EF289 — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) August 14, 2019

But while the scenario tickled some people, others said they were fed up with Weatherfield’s love triangle.

One tweeted: “This Robert story in #Corrie is getting more and more ridiculous.”

This Robert story in #Corrie is getting more and more ridiculous ? — Jessica Simpson ?? ? (@Jess_Simpson645) August 14, 2019

Another added: “This whole love triangle involving Robert is really getting on my nerves. I just want Michelle and Vicky to find out the silver fox is a wrong ‘un.

“Then we can expect to see some fireworks!!”

This whole love triangle involving Robert is really getting on my nerves. I just want Michelle and Vicky to find out the silver fox is a wrong ‘un. Then we can expect to see some fireworks!! #Corrie — MissM (@Milly1978) August 14, 2019

Coronation Street continues on ITV.