Menu

Advertising

Take That star Gary Barlow to release solo record in 2020

Showbiz | Published:

The star is making a record with an orchestra.

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow is set to release a new solo record next year.

The Take That star, 48, told his 4.3 million followers on Twitter that he would be making a record with an orchestra for the first time.

“There’s new music in the air,” tweeted the singer.

“I’m happy to announce a new solo record for the autumn of 2020.

“I’ve done so much in my career but the one thing I’ve never recorded is a record with an orchestra.

“Original songs with big contemporary orchestral arrangements.”

“I better be off then…,” he added.

Advertising

Earlier this week Barlow had teased that he had “a plan” for the next couple of years.

He told his fans: “It’s been a long time since I’ve had to think about what’s next for me.

“It’s been nice to have the time & peace to work it out.

“I’m following what my heart’s telling me. I type this while sat at my piano…”

The singer-songwriter’s last solo studio album was 2013’s Since I Saw You Last.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News