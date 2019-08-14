Advertising
Take That star Gary Barlow to release solo record in 2020
The star is making a record with an orchestra.
Gary Barlow is set to release a new solo record next year.
The Take That star, 48, told his 4.3 million followers on Twitter that he would be making a record with an orchestra for the first time.
“There’s new music in the air,” tweeted the singer.
“I’m happy to announce a new solo record for the autumn of 2020.
“I’ve done so much in my career but the one thing I’ve never recorded is a record with an orchestra.
“Original songs with big contemporary orchestral arrangements.”
“I better be off then…,” he added.
Earlier this week Barlow had teased that he had “a plan” for the next couple of years.
He told his fans: “It’s been a long time since I’ve had to think about what’s next for me.
“It’s been nice to have the time & peace to work it out.
“I’m following what my heart’s telling me. I type this while sat at my piano…”
The singer-songwriter’s last solo studio album was 2013’s Since I Saw You Last.
