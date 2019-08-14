Suspects revealed for Bryce Walker’s murder in 13 Reasons Why trailer

The new trailer for 13 Reasons Why uncovers a number of suspects for the murder of one of their fellow students.

The third season of the Netflix teen drama takes on the theme of a murder mystery following the death of Bryce Walker, who was an antagonist in the previous two series.

The dramatic trailer starts with the students of Liberty High being told the news that Bryce (Justin Prentice) has been killed, before the likes of Justin (Brandon Flynn), Tony (Christian Navarro) and Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) are cited as suspects.

Who killed Bryce Walker? New evidence has arrived in the final trailer for season 3. pic.twitter.com/wdRU0Q3495 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) August 14, 2019

Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) later appears to be framed for the murder of Bryce, who was revealed in previous seasons to have raped Jessica, his girlfriend Chloe Rice (Anne Winters) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), whose suicide was the focus of the first season.

Bryce only received three months’ probation for his actions, and the trailer suggests that somebody took justice into their own hands.

Clay is seen being taken away for questioning and telling his mother that he is not to blame, to which she replies: “But the police think that you did.”

The preview of the new series comes after Netflix removed a scene depicting the graphic suicide of Baker from the first season.

Advertising

The streaming giant said in a statement at the time that it had decided to edit the scene “on the advice of medical experts”.

At the time of its release, the streaming service had defended its decision to include the scene, which came with a warning for viewers that it “may not be suitable for younger audiences”.

Following the initial backlash, Netflix added information about crisis helplines.

Langford appeared in the second series of the drama, which centred on the legal battle between Hannah’s parents and the school following her death.

She will not appear in season three, which returns to Netflix on August 23.