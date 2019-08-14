Menu

Advertising

Robert Lindsay joins ITV detective drama

Showbiz | Published:

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia play an ‘unlikely’ crime-fighting duo.

Robert Lindsay

Robert Lindsay has signed up to star in ITV’s new detective drama.

The ex-My Family star, 69, will join previously announced Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia in the contemporary crime series, Invisible.

Lindsay will play a multi-millionaire entrepreneur in the first episode of the two-part drama, from Mammoth Screen, the producer behind Victoria and Poldark.

Jason Watkins was previously announced in the cast
Jason Watkins was previously announced in the cast (Ian West/PA)

Watkins, soon to appear as Harold Wilson in The Crown, and Cold Feet actress Gouveia have been cast as an “unlikely British duo” thrown together to form a “rumbustious yet effective partnership”.

Gouveia is “wildly ambitious” DCI McDonald and Watkins is “shy and modest” DS Dodds in the drama, comprised of two, feature-length instalments.

“With a classic crime story at its heart, Invisible combines intriguing plots and the journey of two ‘fish-out-of-water’ detectives with warmth and humour,” ITV said.

James Murray, Susannah Fielding, Ellie Kendrick and Navin Chowdhry also join the drama.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News