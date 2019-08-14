Menu

Advertising

Rob Lowe trolled by son over Emmy selfie

Showbiz | Published:

The actor casually showed off his nominations in his post-workout photo.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe has been mocked by his son for posing for a selfie in front of his Emmy nominations.

The West Wing actor showed off his post-workout sweat in the photo, but his son, Johnny, pointed out that he had framed the picture to display his wall full of certificates.

Lowe, who posed in a red T-shirt with wet hair and a sweaty face, wrote: “If your not wet from your workout, you’re probably not working hard enough!”

Johnny, 23, commented: “The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations.”

But Lowe remained good humoured and responded: “Read ’em and weep, kiddo!”

The 55-year-old actor was nominated for playing Sam Seaborn in The West Wing in 2001 and was nominated for a sports Emmy in 2005 for an essay for ESPN 25: The Headlines.

Johnny is also an actor and has appeared in Awkward and If These Porches Could Talk.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News