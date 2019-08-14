Phoebe Waller-Bridge feared her ideas would dry up after Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she was terrified that she would never have another idea after finishing her hit series Fleabag.

The comedy drama made its debut as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013 and wrapped with a second, final TV series this year.

Waller-Bridge told the Hollywood Reporter: “The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again.

“Oh shit’.”

THR Cover: From #Fleabag to #Bond25 and beyond: Phoebe Waller-Bridge on death and her secret new movie https://t.co/STujMxlZyM pic.twitter.com/miE8ybR1AD — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 14, 2019

However, the actress – who is also known for award-winning show Killing Eve – said she woke up the next day with “the vision” of a film that she wants to direct.

The writer and actress has also been working on the script for the as-yet-untitled 25th Bond film.

“There’s something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did,” she said, referring to Killing Eve assassin Villanelle, who is played by Jodie Comer.

“They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis.

“It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare.”