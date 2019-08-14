Love Island star Maura Higgins tipped for own reality TV show

Love Island star Maura Higgins could get her own reality TV show.

The 28-year-old coupled up with ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, 23, in the villa.

But, according to The Sun, she will be on her own in a new programme for ITV2.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “While her and Curtis are still together, no-one really knows what the future holds for them as a couple so producers are focusing on Maura.

Thankyou so much @GraziaUK for having me as your August cover. I feel so incredible lucky for this opportunity? pic.twitter.com/OkJm0sRSkk — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) August 12, 2019

“They are ironing out details at the moment…. They just have to settle on the right tone.”

It comes after the Irish grid girl told Grazia magazine she is confident about the couple’s future.

“Obviously, we’re going to be busy now, but I feel like if we both like each other enough we will make time for each other,” she said.

But Higgins added: “I’m not a girl to be on edge all the time thinking, ‘I wonder what he’s doing?’…

“There are no second chances with me. You’re gone.”

Pritchard, who has landed a job on TV show The Greatest Dancer, previously told The Sun: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind.

“I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

The couple took fourth place in this year’s series of Love Island, which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.