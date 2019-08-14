ITV commissions huge mural celebrating new period drama Sanditon

ITV has commissioned a giant mural to celebrate new period drama Sanditon

The new series is based on the final, unfinished work of novelist Jane Austen.

Over five days of painting the artwork of the series will be captured in a mural in Bournemouth.

David Downes has been commissioned (ITV/PA)

Artist David Downes has been commissioned by ITV to create the work ahead of the new drama’s launch.

Downes said: “I am a landscape painter and like to paint from my imagination, so when ITV gave me the chance to envisage the setting from an unfinished book by one of our greatest authors, I jumped at the opportunity.

“To work at this scale with one of our greatest national broadcasters is an incredible challenge and an honour.

“I have spent many years working on a large range of creative projects and Sanditon promises to take this to a new level for me.”

Rose Williams plays Charlotte Heywood (ITV/PA)

The new drama follows the story of Charlotte Heywood and her relationship with the charming Sidney Parker.

Rose Williams and Theo James take the lead roles in the work, based on the unfinished novel cut short by the death of Austen in 1817.

Downes will recreate the fictional setting on Sanditon in his vast 12-metre-wide painting, working at speed with the help of a crane.

Live painting will take place from August 25 to 30.