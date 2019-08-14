Advertising
Halle Berry shares ‘No Bra Club’ picture on 53rd birthday
The actress celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.
Halle Berry shared a picture of herself in a wet t-shirt and no bra as she turned 53.
The image posted on Instagram shows the Hollywood actress dancing around in a wet, sleeveless top.
The words “No Bra Club” are emblazoned across the front.
Berry captioned the snap: “Leveled up, Circa ‘66.”
Several of the star’s famous friends posted messages online wishing the actress a happy birthday on Wednesday.
Viola Davis wrote: “Happy birthday Halle! What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis.”
“Happy Birthday Hot Mama,” added Ciara.
