Menu

Advertising

Halle Berry shares ‘No Bra Club’ picture on 53rd birthday

Showbiz | Published:

The actress celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry shared a picture of herself in a wet t-shirt and no bra as she turned 53.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Hollywood actress dancing around in a wet, sleeveless top.

The words “No Bra Club” are emblazoned across the front.

View this post on Instagram

Leveled up, Circa ‘66.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Berry captioned the snap: “Leveled up, Circa ‘66.”

Several of the star’s famous friends posted messages online wishing the actress a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Viola Davis wrote: “Happy birthday Halle! What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis.”

“Happy Birthday Hot Mama,” added Ciara.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News