Gemma Collins: I’m passionate about keeping the ‘Gram real

Gemma Collins has said people are “exposing themselves far too much” on social media.

The reality TV star – who this week urged people to be body confident as she shared photos of herself as a teenager – said some of the things she had seen online “should be on an adult movie”.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “Everyone is exposing themselves to the max.

“Some things I see on there, it should be on an adult movie.

“It’s school holidays, the children are watching. The Instagram – everything is filtered!”

She continued: “I’ve been guilty of it. I sat there in a panic one day and thought, ‘Ooh I don’t look like the others, I had better start filtering myself’ and then I thought, ‘This is wrong’.”

Collins’ comments came soon after she shared two pictures of herself on a boat as a “happy teenager with no body hang-ups or pressure”.

In the caption, she called on young people to be confident and not worry about their image on Instagram.

She said on This Morning: “The reason I’m so passionate about that picture is because it was just, let’s have a picture, it wasn’t, let’s take 10 for the ‘Gram, let’s edit…”

The star added that she was “passionate about keeping the ‘Gram real”.