Fans of The O.C. ‘freak out’ as Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody have random reunion

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody had an impromptu meeting while travelling, sparking nostalgia for fans of The O.C.

The former co-stars – who also previously dated off-screen – bumped into each other at JFK Airport in New York.

They posed for a selfie in the terminal in a picture shared by Bilson, who wrote: “Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax.”

Referring to the show’s popular theme song by Phantom Planet, she added “#californiaherewecome”.

Among the many comments from excited fans – many of whom called for a reboot of the series – was a remark from the drama’s creator, Josh Schwartz, who quipped: “Sorry don’t get the reference.”

One person commented: “Well this just made my night.”

Another said: “Holy f***ing s**t you guys were LITERALLY GOALS and the only reason why I watched THE OC more than once.”

Others hailed the chance meeting “iconic” and one said they were “freaking out”.

Bilson, 37, and Brody, 39, played Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen in the popular Noughties teen drama, alongside the likes of Mischa Barton and Benjamin McKenzie.

The series, set in the California town of Orange County, ran from 2003 until 2007.