Ashley Graham ‘feeling so blessed’ as she announces pregnancy

Model Ashley Graham is pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

The US catwalk star announced the news on Instagram in a post celebrating their ninth anniversary, along with a video that zoomed out to reveal her growing baby bump.

Graham, 31, wrote: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin, a film-maker, shared the news on his own timeline with a picture of the two of them and their baby scan, as well as two throwback pictures from throughout their relationship.

He wrote: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime.

“I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Among those congratulating the pair on social media were Rita Ora and make-up and YouTube star Nikkie de Jager.

Graham has enjoyed a rise to fame over the past decade for her body positivity activism and for being a successful plus size model, as well as appearances on TV programmes including America’s Next Top Model.

She was the first plus size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue in 2016.