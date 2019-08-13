Which stars have stripped off for nude magazine covers?

Cara Delevingne has stripped off for the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire.

She is the latest in a string of stars to bare all for a magazine cover and here are some of the best.

Rochelle Humes – Women’s Health UK 2019

The singer initially refused to strip off for the cover of Women’s Health but said it was learning to accept herself that inspired her to take the plunge.

Jenna Dewan – Women’s Health 2018

Advertising

Shortly after splitting from ex-husband Channing Tatum. Jenna Dewan posed nude for Women’s Health and called it her most “freeing” shoot yet.

Zoe Kravitz – Rolling Stone 2018

Advertising

The Big Little Lies star recreated her mother Lisa Bonet’s famous photo when she stripped off for Rolling Stone, with her hair covering her modesty. She described it as “life imitates art”.

Justin Bieber – Clash 2016

The singer wore nothing but a necklace and a white hat for the cover of the 100th issue

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney – V 2016

The then-couple channelled John Lennon and Yoko Ono with their nude self-portrait, which they said was taken after they “made love on a canvas for peace”.

It was one of 16 covers for V magazine to mark Gaga’s guest editorship of the 99th issue.

Cover 15/16 Gaga & Taylor By Taylor Kinney 100% of sale goes to @BTWFoundation We made love on a canvas for peace. pic.twitter.com/pvsjgs8FTd — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 8, 2016

5 Seconds of Summer – Rolling Stone 2015

Venture into the wild life of 5 Seconds of Summer with our new cover story https://t.co/kWCAN7q0D8 pic.twitter.com/k3rf96cKka — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 26, 2015

The boyband sparked controversy with their naked cover for Rolling Stone, but it wasn’t the picture of the band covered in graffiti that upset fans, it was their quotes about flings with groupies and seeming uninterested in their fans.

Kim Kardashian West – Paper 2014

The reality star set out to break the internet with her cover of Paper in 2014, in which she wore just a thick pearl necklace and black gloves.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Rolling Stone 1992

The rock band remained straight faced for this Rolling Stone cover, which saw them fully naked bar Anthony Kiedis’s wrist bandage.