The Vamps stranded by Hong Kong protests

The Vamps have been caught up in ongoing pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong.

James McVey and Brad Simpson from the UK band have spoken about being grounded at the busy airport amid continued demonstrations.

The musicians have said they do not resent the hold-up and have voiced their “pro-democracy” stance.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, McVey said that he had been stranded in the airport for 24 hours and had been forced to alter tour dates.

But the band does not begrudge the protesters their right to demonstrate.

McVey said: “We are very much pro-democracy and pro-protest. We are fine to sleep on the floor if it means people’s rights are listened to. We have no problem with that.”

Protesters stage a sit-in at the departures area of Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

Bandmate Simpson added: “It’s been a funny old experience. We’ve had to unfortunately push back the show of ours that we were playing. We were on the way to Indonesia.

“That’s always a big concern letting down people who have bought tickets.

“We are trying to get out to Indonesia as quickly as possible to see those guys.”

Flights resumed at the airport on Tuesday, although more than 100 remained cancelled a day after protesters forced one of the world’s busiest transport hubs to shut down to highlight their calls for an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse and fears over new legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to mainland China.