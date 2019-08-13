Celebrity break-ups of 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and more

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s shock split was the latest celebrity separation of 2019.

The Hollywood couple called it a day less than a year after walking down the aisle.

However, theirs was not the first high-profile separation of the year. Below is a list of the celebrity splits of 2019 so far:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans by announcing their split on Saturday (PA)

The couple tied the knot last December but after less than a year have called it quits.

Pop star Cyrus, 26, and Australian actor Hemsworth, 29, met on the set of romantic drama The Last Song in 2010 and dated on and off for nearly a decade before walking down the aisle.

Cyrus has returned to the studio following Saturday’s announcement, while Hemsworth said on Instagram that he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness”.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced at the beginning of August that they were splitting up (PA)

The Hills stars split earlier this month, a year after a wedding ceremony in Indonesia.

A representative for the pair said: “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Carter has since been pictured kissing Miley Cyrus during a holiday in Italy.

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey

Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello and her British boyfriend Matthew Hussey split up earlier this year (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pop star Cabello had been dating British dating coach Hussey for about 18 months but they are said to have split up earlier this year.

Following news of the break-up, Cabello urged her fans not to send “hateful” messages after Hussey’s social media accounts were targeted.

Cabello is now reportedly in a relationship with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and this month wrote “I love you” in a birthday message to the star.

Adele and Simon Konecki

Adele and husband Simon Konecki announced they were separating in April and said they are ‘committed to raising their son together lovingly'(Yui Mok/PA)

The award-winning singer announced in April that she and her husband of three years had parted.

The couple, who have a six-year-old son, Angelo, started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016.

In a statement, Grammy-winner Adele’s representatives said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Actress Michelle Williams split from husband Phil Elverum after less than a year of marriage (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Michelle Williams and her husband of less than a year were revealed to have called time on their marriage in April.

Williams and Phil Elverum, a musician, tied the knot in July 2018 in upstate New York, but a source close to the couple confirmed to People magazine that they had separated.

It was the first marriage for the Oscar-nominated actress, who has a child with the late Heath Ledger, and the second for Elverum.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian went through a public break-up with basketball player Tristan Thompson after his alleged infidelity (PA)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson – the father of her daughter True – in early March after it was claimed he had been unfaithful.

Kardashian and Thompson, who welcomed their first child together in April 2018, split after allegations that he had cheated with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

At the time, Kardashian tweeted that it was not the first time the basketball player had cheated on her, adding: “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Singer and actress Lady Gaga broke up with her talent agent boyfriend earlier in the year (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

In the midst of her awards season glory, Lady Gaga split from her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino.

The singer and actress had started dating Carino in 2017 before she revealed last October that they were engaged.

A week after their split was revealed, Gaga shone at the Academy Awards, where she performed with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper and picked up an Oscar for the song Shallow.

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey Dooley and her partner of three years, Sam Tucknott, are believed to have ended their relationship in March.

She has since moved on with her Strictly partner Kevin Clifton.

Shortly after her break-up with Tucknott, Dooley tweeted: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.”

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer found life after the villa difficult and ended their romance in April (Ian West/PA)

Love Island 2018 champions Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham ended their romance in April, eight months after winning the reality show.

Fincham announced the break-up in a post on his Instagram Story, saying “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

They hit a bump in the road in December, when Dyer said they had broken up because they had realised their relationship was “not meant to be long term”, but she later told fans they were back on.

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton Hansen and Wes Nelson announced their split in January (Ian West/PA)

Another Love Island couple from 2018’s series called it quits this year – Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson.

The pair, who were finalists in last year’s series of the ITV2 show, ended their relationship while Nelson took part in Dancing On Ice.

Their romance had been thrust into the spotlight due to the show, and Barton-Hanson had admitted to being jealous about seeing Nelson dancing with professional ice skater Vanessa Bauer.

Ulrika Jonsson and Brian Monet

Swedish TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson split from Brian Monet after more than a decade of marriage (Ian West/PA)

Swedish TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson announced her split from husband Brian Monet after 11 years of marriage earlier in April.

She told Best magazine she had tried to salvage her third marriage with counselling, but that it failed, and “getting another divorce aged 51 is not where I thought I’d be”.

Jonsson married US advertising executive Monet in 2008 and they have one child together, a 10-year-old son named Malcolm.

Lily Allen and Meridian Dan

Lily Allen and rapper Meridian Dan split in January, three years after getting together (Ian West/PA)

Lily Allen revealed in January that she had split up with rapper boyfriend Meridian Dan after three years of dating.

The singer told Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast about her break-up from the grime artist.

She said: “I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks.”