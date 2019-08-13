Love Island star Curtis Pritchard’s Instagram account hacked

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard has been forced to apologise to his fans after his Instagram account was hacked.

The ballroom dancer and reality TV star’s 1.5 million followers had been left confused after posts with giveaways for items such as MacBooks, iPhones and Tesla cars appeared on his timeline.

However, several hours after his page had been hijacked, Curtis was back on top of things and he told his fans he had regained control of his page.

Curtis Pritchard apologises after being hacked (Curtis Pritchard/Instagram)

He posted in his story: “Sorry for any random changes and uploads to my Insta, I was hacked… but I’m back and all back to normal again.”

His spokesman said: “After the assistance of the team at Instagram Curtis’ account was reinstated within approximately three hours. Curtis would like to thank the team at Instagram for their speed in dealing with this issue.”

The bizarre posts were swiftly removed from his page.

The unknown hacker would have had access to all of Curtis’ private messages and pictures.

The hacking came days after Curtis – who came in fourth place in this year’s series of Love Island with partner Maura Higgins – landed a job on BBC One’s dance competition show The Greatest Dancer.

Curtis will take on the role of receptionist, and will greet contestants and discuss their history with them as they arrive for their auditions.

He started work on the new series last Thursday alongside Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, new dance captain Todrick Hall and presenters Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.