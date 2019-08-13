Liam Hemsworth addresses Miley Cyrus split

Liam Hemsworth said he wishes wife Miley Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness” following their split.

The Australian actor, 29, and the US pop star, 26, have separated after less than year of marriage.

Hemsworth confirmed they were no longer together with a post on Instagram.

He said: “Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Hemsworth said the split was a “private matter” and he would not be making any further comment in the media.

“Peace and Love”, he added.

A representative for Hannah Montana star Cyrus announced the shock split on Saturday.

Advertising

In a statement, they said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Advertising

Cyrus and Hemsworth wed in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating. They met on the set of 2010 drama The Last Song.

Cyrus has already returned to the recording studio, sharing a picture on Monday showing her behind a microphone.

She also posted a cryptic message about evolution on Instagram.