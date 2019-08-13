Menu

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

The TV diva has shared pictures of herself as a teenager.

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins has posted a pair of almost unrecognisable snaps on Instagram.

The Only Way Is Essex diva shared two pictures of herself as a teenager, and reflected on the pressures facing young girls in the modern world.

Collins said she grew up without any negative body image, or the harmful effects of social media.

Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch – London
Gemma Collins said she grew up without pressure (David Parry/PA)

The images from her younger days show her happily posing on a boat, wearing a swimsuit and sunglasses.

The reality TV star said in her Instagram post that she was just a “happy teenager with no body hang-ups or pressure”, and that she looks good “in an innocent way”.

Spending the evening looking at old pics …. I never grew up body conscious it wasn’t a thing when I was younger I was just young free and me …. yeah I look good but In an innocent way there was no panic ….this pic was NOT taken to fit in with a wall page on make it Instagram worthy … instagram is way too exposed now for young members who are on here …. they do have pressure and it’s just so nice to look back on this picture and not have had any of that pressure growing up ✌? I was just a happy teenager with no body hang ups or pressure…. I think it’s so important for our younger generation to be body confident and free ✌?also the way people expose themselves now days on the gram is way too much nothing is held back anymore everything on show nothing is left to the imagination it is way too much …. younger ones are watching x I just want to say to the younger ones on insta be YOU and don’t worry about what you see on insta be young be happy and free ?

She has called on young people to be confident and not worry about their image on Instagram.

Collins said: “I never grew up body conscious it wasn’t a thing when I was younger I was just young free and me.

“I think it’s so important for our younger generation to be body confident and free.

“I just want to say to the younger ones on insta be YOU and don’t worry about what you see on insta be young be happy and free.”

