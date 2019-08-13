Faye Brookes posts cryptic quotes amid reports of split from Gareth Gates

Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes has posted a series of cryptic quotes amid reports of a split from fiance Gareth Gates.

The couple are said to have called off their engagement after seven years together, and have cancelled their wedding.

Brookes, 31, shared a number of thoughtful messages on her Instagram story, including one that said: “I am not what happened to me. I am who I choose to become.”

Faye Brookes’ posts (Faye Brookes/Instagram)

Another read: “Someone said ‘Don’t be afraid to start over again. This time, you are not starting from scratch, you are starting from experience’.”

The soap star, who is best known for playing Kate Connor in Corrie, also posted a longer message around the topic of identity and relationships that ended with the words: “Right now, you might ask yourself, ‘Who am I if I left go of the way I usually think of myself?’ and, ‘Can I face the fear of letting go of any superficial part of my identity?'”

The posts came as it was reported in the Manchester Evening News that she and singer Gates have called time on their romance.

A source told the newspaper: “Faye and Gareth are both extremely sad about their relationship ending.

Advertising

“They still care very much about each other and want to remain friends, but the wedding has been called off. Her family and close friends have been supporting her through the split.

“Although it’s a painful time she’s trying to keep busy with various projects and auditions. They tried to make it work but sadly it’s not meant to be.”

Neither Brookes nor Gates, 35, have directly commented on the claims about their relationship.

Advertising

The couple became engaged in January after breaking up for a short time last year.

They first met when they appeared as lovers in Legally Blonde The Musical for the UK tour in 2012, and later became an item.

PA has contacted representatives for Brookes and Gates.