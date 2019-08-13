Paul Hollywood teases Great British Bake Off picture

The stars of The Great British Bake Off wear Victorian-style attire as they sit down for an elaborate tea in a moody new photograph ahead of the new series.

Noel Fielding sports a maroon top hat and holds a china teacup and teapot, while co-host Sandi Toksvig sports a maroon velvet jacket and polka dot blouse with a large ruffle.

The duo stand in a flower-strewn field shrouded in darkness and mist, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seated in velvet chairs in front of the table, which is adorned with a candelabra and numerous cake stands.

Hollywood shared the shot on Instagram and wrote: “Not long now to wait … #gbbo.”

Dr Rahul Mandal, who won the show last year, commented: “Wow! This is such an amazing photo! Bake off stills make me feel almost like exams day morning and results day feeling! Can’t wait!!!!!”

The new series of The Great British Bake Off is expected to return to Channel 4 soon.