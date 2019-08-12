Tom Allen to replace Rhod Gilbert as host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

Comedian Tom Allen is to replace Rhod Gilbert as the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

Gilbert has left The Apprentice’s companion show, in which a panel of business gurus, celebrity fans and comedians attempt to find out where it all went wrong for each of the unsuccessful candidates, after three series due to touring commitments.

Allen said: “I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much-loved show as host.

“I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world.”

You’re Fired! airs on BBC Two immediately after The Apprentice, where candidates compete to go into business with Lord Alan Sugar.

Gilbert said: “I’m back on the road after a seven-year break and, with such a busy stand-up touring schedule, it’s time to hand over the reins of You’re Fired! to someone else.

“The brilliant Tom Allen is going to smash it. In a good way.”

Rhod Gilbert (Ian West/PA)

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “I’d like to thank Rhod for his fantastic three years in the hot seat, but the show will be in very safe hands as Tom will bring audiences at home and in the studio his own unique take on the weekly tasks and what happens in the Apprentice boardroom.”

The Apprentice and The Apprentice: You’re Fired! will both return to the BBC later this year.