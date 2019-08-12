Teen Choice Awards 2019: The main winners

Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers and Louis Tomlinson were among the winners at the Teen Choice Awards.

The 20th annual ceremony, which features categories including film, TV and music, took place in Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday.

The winners include:

– Film

Choice action movie – Avengers: Endgame

Choice action movie actor – Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice action movie actress – Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie – Aladdin

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actor – Will Smith (Aladdin)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actress – Naomi Scott (Aladdin)

Choice drama movie – After

Choice drama movie actor – Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After)

Choice drama movie actress – Josephine Langford (After)

Choice comedy movie – Crazy Rich Asians

Choice comedy movie actor – Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date)

Choice comedy movie actress – Laura Marano (The Perfect Date)

Choice movie villain – Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice summer movie – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice summer movie actor – Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Choice summer movie actress – Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

– TV

Choice drama TV show – Riverdale

Choice drama TV actor – Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice drama TV actress – Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV show – Shadowhunters

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actor – Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actress – Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters)

Choice action TV show – MacGyver

Choice action TV actor – Stephen Amell (Arrow)

Choice action TV actress – Gabrielle Union (LA’s Finest)

– Music

Choice male artist – Shawn Mendes

Choice female artist – Billie Eilish

Choice R&B/hip-hop artist – Cardi B

Choice rock artist – Panic! At The Disco

Choice song: female artist – Lauren Jauregui (Expectations)

Choice song: male artist – Louis Tomlinson (Two Of Us)

Choice pop song – Ariana Grande (thank u, next)

Choice R&B/hip-hop song – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road [Remix])