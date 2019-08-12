Sam Thompson to return to Made In Chelsea

Sam Thompson is returning to Made In Chelsea.

The fan favourite quit the E4 series earlier this year, but a new promo reveals he will be back in SW3 for the 18th series.

In his absence last series, Jamie Laing and Thompson’s former girlfriend Sophie Habboo got closer, despite their friends raising concerns that the romance would cause friction in the group and potentially end Laing and Thompson’s friendship.

The new clip hints that Thompson’s return to the fold will make the group question their history together.

It shows Laing on his first day of school, images of him and Thompson in happier times and concludes with Laing and Habboo sharing a kiss.

Made In Chelsea returns to E4 this autumn.