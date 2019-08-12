Priyanka Chopra called a ‘hypocrite’ over India-Pakistan conflict

Priyanka Chopra has been accused of “encouraging nuclear war” over comments she made amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian actress, who made her name in Bollywood before moving to the US, was confronted by an audience member at a cosmetics event in Los Angeles.

The woman, who named herself on Twitter as Ayesha Malik, was handed the microphone during the Q&A portion of a BeautyCon panel featuring Chopra.

The exchange was caught on camera. Malik said: “It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite.”

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Malik cited a tweet sent by Chopra’s official account on February 26 in which the actress wrote “Jai Hind”, meaning “victory to India”.

The post included the hashtag #IndianArmedForces. Nuclear-equipped India and Pakistan are involved in a confrontation over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Malik added: “You are a Unicef ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this.

“As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been criticised for comments she made amid the tensions between India and Pakistan (Ian West/PA)

Staff then grabbed the microphone away. Chopra, who is married to US pop star Nick Jonas, replied: “I hear you. Whenever you’re done venting. Got it? Done? Okay, cool.”

The 37-year-old said “war is not something that I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic”, adding “but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk”.

She added: “The way you came at me right now, girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself.

“Thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice.”

Other celebrity speakers at BeautyCon 2019 include Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles.