Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex

Miley Cyrus has told Brody Jenner to “cool off” after he joked he will hold hands with Liam Hemsworth following his split from the pop star.

The US singer was photographed kissing Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter just hours after it was announced that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called time on their seven-month marriage.

Jenner and Carter, who both star on the MTV reality show The Hills: New Beginnings, announced their separation on August 2, a year after their wedding in Indonesia.

It has been reported they were not legally married because they never signed the official paperwork.

Carter and Cyrus are currently on holiday together in Italy and during the trip the reality star shared a photograph of them together on a boat, captioned: “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Jenner, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson and the half-brother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, commented on the post: “Hot girl summer,” a reference to a popular internet meme.

Later Jenner shared a photograph of himself on Instagram standing on a clifftop.

He captioned the picture: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His The Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, commented on the post: “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”

Replying to Lee, Jenner wrote: “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus then responded: “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

The singer had previously hinted at the split by sharing a cryptic message about evolution.

Sharing images of herself with a mountain range in the background, she said: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.

“Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

She went on: “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’… it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own…”