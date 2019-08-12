Katherine Ryan: I don’t usually watch myself on TV

Comedy star Katherine Ryan has said her Who Do You Think You Are? episode will be a tough watch.

The 36-year-old Canadian usually avoids viewing programmes she appears in.

She told PA she has “seen every episode” of the genealogy show, adding: “I’ve watched some of them multiple times…

“The only trouble that I have is that I don’t usually watch myself on TV. I think that’s a strange thing to do.

“So, it will probably be the only episode that I find difficult because unfortunately I’m in it!”

However, the comic’s 10-year-old daughter, Violet, will be watching.

“She really wanted to be a princess and she was like ‘I really hope that we find out you’re related to royalty!’,” said Ryan.

Film stars Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet and Daniel Radcliffe are among the big names taking part in the BBC One series this year.

Ryan has also been working on The Duchess – a Netflix sitcom she has written and will star in – about a single mother.

She said mothers on TV are too often depicted as “sad about being mothers or promiscuous or drunk, and this mother is none of those things – she celebrates motherhood”.

Katherine Ryan’s Who Do You Think You Are? episode airs on BBC One on Monday August 19.